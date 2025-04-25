Jets Country

Will Jets Regret Passing On Tyler Warren In NFL Draft?

The Jets passed on Tyler Warren. Will they regret it?

Zach Pressnell

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) runs after a catch against the Boise State Broncos during the first half in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
On Thursday night, the New York Jets used the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft to select Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. Membou joins 2024 first round pick Olu Fashanu as the Jets' offensive tackles of the future. It's expected that he will plug and play at right tackle for New York.

But when the Jets picked Membou, they also made the decision to pass on Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. Warren and Membou were the two prospects who were linked the closest to the Jets for weeks leading up to the draft.

Last season, the Jets opted to pass on a game changing tight end, Brock Bowers, to select Fashanu. Although this decision still needs time to age, it doesn't look like it was a great decision. Bowers seems like a generational talent for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Warren looks to be an elite talent as well. Last season, he seemed to change nearly every game for Penn State. He lined up at quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, and in the backfield as he changed the game in a multitude of ways.

The Penn State product has incredible hands and the ability to win the jump ball with elite coverage defensive backs.

It's too early to tell if the Jets will regret this selection. It seems as though the Jets landed a franchise offensive tackle. If Warren turns out to be an All-Pro, it might not age well, but picking the Penn State tight end at No. 7 would have been quite a reach.

