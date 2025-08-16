Jets Injury List: Superstar Among 9 To Miss Giants Game
The New York Jets are set to take on the New York Giants on Saturday night for the team's second of three preseason tuneups before the real action begins Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New York announced shortly before kick off that nine players are expected to miss the action: Kris Boyd, Byron Cowart, Jermaine Johnson, Isaiah Davis, Allen Lazard, Francisco Mauigoa, Tyrod Taylor, Azareye'h Thomas, and Quinnen Williams.
Jets can't catch break with handful of injuries already
"The Jets and Giants will square off Saturday night at MetLife Stadium," team reporter Eric Allen shared. "After facing off in joint practices, the football neighbors will battle under the lights at 7 p.m. on CBS 2 in New York and NFL Network outside the New York market. The following Jets are not expected to play: CB Kris Boyd, DL Byron Cowart, RB Isaiah Davis, Edge Jermaine Johnson, WR Allen Lazard, LB Francisco Mauigoa, QB Tyrod Taylor, CB Azareye'h Thomas, and DL Quinnen Williams."
Injuries have been piling up for the Jets all throughout the summer. Of this list, the biggest injury probably is Williams. He's going to be alright, but he's been out for a few days with a strained calf. Johnson is just about to be fully back into the mix, but the team has brought him along slowly to this point throughout camp.
Taylor has a knee issue going on and is done for the preseason with the hope being that he'll be ready to roll for Week 1. Thomas is another big one to watch for. The Jets took him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft and quickly there was some buzz that he could challenge for a starting role on the defense, but it's tough to do so not in the games.
Lazard is dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered in last week's preseason action.
All in all, injuries are building for the Jets at the moment, but at least there are a few weeks to go until the regular season gets here. But, it's never good to miss valuable action in the preseason to get up to speed.
