What They're Saying About Mason Taylor Around Jets Camp
There are a lot of pieces to be excited about when it comes to the 2025 New York Jets.
The headlines start with Justin Fields, but don't stop there. The 26-year-old is going to add an element to this team that they simlpy haven't had over the last few years. If healthy and in the right situation, he's a guy who should be able to thrive.
There are weapons all around him that should make the job somewhat easier, at least. Throughout Fields' career to this point, he has had success throwing to the tight end. That specifically should be a positive for the Jets this season thanks to the addition of rookie Mason Taylor.
Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor has won over plenty of people
Taylor set records left and right in college at LSU and now is bringing his talent over to the Jets. He's impressed already and Garrett Wilson is one guy who recently gushed about the young playmaker.
"He's a dog," Wilson said as shared by team reporter Jack Bell. "It's consistent work. Consistent work is the best way I can put it. He's got great hands. He trusts his hands, and he finds a way to be open when he needs to be. Then the ball finds him and he makes the play. You know, for a position like that, he's as good as I've seen in just making the play, finishing the play and being open
"That's a position where if you can do that for a long time, you are going to make a lot of money. So, I think he's got a bright future ahead of him, and he's really going to help us this year because he's a great player. He came in ready."
Last year, Taylor had 546 receiving yards, 55 catches, and two touchdowns in 12 games played. Even that level of production would be good enough after losing Tyler Conklin. He has the potential to do more, though. He has the potential to follow the star rookie tight ends of the last few years, like Sam LaPorta or Brock Bowers.
The Jets have a talented playmaker on their hands and he's going to play a role right away if he's fully healthy.
