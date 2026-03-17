2 Trades That Would Instantly Elevate the Jets

One thing that Darren Mougey has proven over the last year as the New York Jets' general manager is that he can find value in the trade market.

Over the last year, Mougey has swung numerous deals and has brought back a handful of guys who will be key pieces in 2026, including Geno Smith, Adonai Mitchell, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jowon Briggs, T'Vondre Sweat, Harrison Phillips and Jarvis Brownlee Jr., among others. Plus, let's not forget about the three first-round picks and a second-rounder New York got back in the Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams trades. New York has four picks in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft and three first-rounders in 2027.

Mougey certainly can get a good trade done.

Kayvon ThibodeauxNew York has been aggressive in free agency and the trade market this offseason, to say the least. The first wave of free agency has come and gone. There are plenty of guys out there who could help the Jets in free agency, and we've touched on many of them. With that being said, let's take a look at the trade market and guys who could help New York right now.

Kayvon Thibodeaux — Current Team: New York Giants

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Jets could use firepower for the pass rush. Thibodeaux is a 25-year-old edge rusher with 23 1/2 sacks over the last four seasons in 53 games played. He only had 2 1/2 sacks in 2025 in 10 games played. But he had 5 1/2 sacks in 2024 in 12 games played and 11 1/2 sacks in 2023. The upside is there and ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that the price tag for Thibodeaux is expected to be a "late Day 2 or early Day 3" pick.



"What the Giants have to judge is whether it's worth trading a quality edge rusher for likely a mid-round pick. It would open almost $15 million on the salary cap to fill other holes," Raanan wrote. "Multiple sources told ESPN they'd expect Thibodeaux to fetch a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick. Otherwise, perhaps a player-for-player deal -- like the New York Jets did this week for edge rusher Jermaine Johnson with the Tennessee Titans -- could be an option."



New York has a need at the position, plenty of salary cap space and a healthy amount of draft capital at their disposal. New York has two fourth-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including a comp pick. If the Jets could flip one of them for Thibodeaux, that's a deal that significantly improves the defense right away.

Keon Coleman — Current Team: Buffalo Bills

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Bills have already swung one wide receiver trade this offseason by acquiring DJ Moore from the Chicago Bears. Coleman, who had 404 yards in 2025 in 13 games, has been floated as a potential trade candidate this offseason. The Jets need to add a playmaker next to Garrett Wilson. Now, a trade within the division shouldn't be likely, but New York clearly isn't afraid to as it landed Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins. Coleman was a 2024 second-round pick and has 960 yards in 26 NFL games so far in his young career. He would be an upgrade for New York. If Buffalo is willing to talk, but what about maybe a fourth-round pick and a future fifth-round pick to see if that could move the needle?