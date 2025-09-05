Jets Injury Report: Sauce Gardner's Status Vs. Steelers
The New York Jets are going to take the field on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it sounds like the team will be pretty close to full strength, aside from Alijah Vera-Tucker, of course.
Vera-Tucker is going to miss the entire 2025 season after tearing his triceps this week. The Jets released their injury report on Friday and Vera-Tucker and offensive lineman Esa Pole were the only two listed as out. Fellow offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor was listed as questionable and was a limited participant at Friday's practice.
The New York Jets got an update on Sauce Gardner
The two big names to watch out for are cornerback Sauce Gardner and quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Gardner was dealing with a calf injury and Taylor a knee earlier in camp. While this is the case, they both were full participants in practice on Friday and are expected to ready to go for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Jets injury report: Sauce Gardner and Tyrod Taylor have no injury designation, which means they’re good to go — which was expected," ESPN's Rich Cimini said while sharing the injury report on social media.
Gardner is the guy who will play the biggest role Week 1. He's the Jets' No. 1 corner and will face off against his old teammate in Aaron Rodgers of the Steelers.
The Jets will begin the 2025 season on Sunday against the Steelers from MetLife Stadium with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Throughout camp so far, Gardner the big name to watch on the injury report and finally it's clear that everything is alright and it couldn't come at a better time. There's just two days to go until the Jets begin the new season and it's pretty clear that the Jets are going to be pretty much as close to full strength as they could be right now.
Losing Vera-Tucker hurts. It'll be hard to replace him in the short term on Sunday, but outside of him, the team's starters are pretty much going to be in place.
