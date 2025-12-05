Jets' Justin Fields Facing 'Uncertainty' Due To Knee Injury

The New York Jets will have a different backup quarterback on Sunday when they face off against the Miami Dolphins.

Undrafted rookie Brady Cook will be behind Tyrod Taylor on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with Justin Fields ruled out due to a knee injury. Fields popped up on the Injury Report for the first time this week on Thursday. He was a limited participant in the action. On Friday, he didn't participate in practice and the team ruled him out and anointed Cook as the backup in his place.

It sounds like there's at least a chance that this may not be a one-time thing. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn noted on Friday that the team is going to see "how he progresses" into next week. ESPN's Rich Cimini pointed out the "uncertainty" for next week.

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 22, 2025 -- Brady Cook of the Jets before the game. The Philadelphia Eagles came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets in the final preseason season game. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We'll see how he progresses going into next week for him to be ready for that," Glenn said as transcribed by Cimini.

"So it sounds like there's some uncertainty about Fields' status next week," Cimini wrote.

The Jets have five games left this season. We already know Fields will miss one, leaving four left. Whether his knee is okay or not, there's an argument that it could make sense to see Cook get some time at some point this season anyway. Fields is under contract next season, but doesn't seem like the answer.

Taylor has done well, but will be a free agent after the season. He gives the team the best chance of winning right now, but seeing Cook -- even in one game -- could give the front office a look at a potential 2026 option. There's a chance either Fields or Taylor -- or even both -- aren't with the team next season. Knowing that Cook could be -- or can't be -- a viable backup option next season would be a wise move.

Hopefully Fields is okay, but seeing something from Cook isn't a bad idea in itself.

