Jets-Steelers Fantasy Football: Two Starts And One Sit
The New York Jets are preparing to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and the game should have some serious fantasy football implications.
That is the case every game, but there are a lot of unknown variables heading into the 2025 season opener. The Jets have a shiny, new quarterback at their disposal in Justin Fields. There are weapons around, like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, Mason Taylor, Allen Lazard, Josh Reynolds and more.
But, because this is the first game of the Aaron Glenn era, there's no way to know exactly what the usage will look like all over the place on offense. New York has been consistent in the fact that they want to have a running back committee. It's been pretty clear that they are going to run the ball a lot. But, outside of that, there are a lot of unknowns.
So, here's how that could impact the fantasy football aspect of the matchup.
Here are two starts and one sit for the upcoming Week 1 showdown between the Jets and Steelers:
The Jets and Steelers will kick off the 2025 season on Sunday
STARTS:
Justin Fields - Quarterback
This one is pretty obvious and safe. The reason for this is with all of the variables on the offense, there's no way to know how much each guy is going to get the ball yet. But, with Fields, you know he is the team's starting quarterback and is going to get plenty of chances. Plus, with the improved offensive line -- even with Alijah Vera-Tucker out -- and New York planning to run a lot, Fields' rushing upside is too high to pass up. To put the cherry on top, this is somewhat of a revenge game against his old team. If there ever was a game to break out, it would be this one.
DK Metcalf - Wide Receiver
Aaron Rodgers will be on the other sideline on Sunday and Metcalf is his top target. If former Jets quarterback is going to put up big numbers, the most likely way is through Metcalf.
SIT:
Braelon Allen - Running Back
The Jets have made it clear they will use a committee. But, as of right now, we don't know exactly what distribution looks like. Is that 15 carries for Hall, eight for Allen, and a few for Isaiah Davis? Is it more 50-50? Allen is a good guy to have on your bench, but until we see this full offense in action, stash him. Hall is the more fantasy-viable option for Week 1.
