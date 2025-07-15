Jets Ink Sauce Gardner To Record-Breaking Contract Extension
On Monday, the New York Jets and star wide receiver Garrett Wilson agreed to a blockbuster contract extension worth well over $100 million. Just a day later, the Jets had more blockbuster news to break.
About 24 hours after the Jets signed Wilson to his new deal, it was revealed, per multiple sources, including NFL's Ian Rapoport, the Jets had agreed to terms on a four-year, $120.4 million contract with superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner. The $30.1 million per year makes Gardner the highest-paid cornerback in league history.
The contract signs him through the 2030 season and comes with $85.6 million in total guarantees, according to Jets insider Rich Cimini.
Gardner, 24, is not only one of the best young cornerbacks in the league, but he's one of the best defensive players in football, period. In three seasons, he has been a two-time Pro Bowler, a two-time All-Pro, and took home the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022. The Cincinnati product has done all this before turning 25 years old.
While the Jets have seemed a bit dysfunctional in the past, especially in the offseason and training camp, they've managed this offseason quite nicely. New York has its new quarterback, Justin Fields, potentially under contract for two years. The team has a new head coach and general manager. And now, their top two draft picks from the 2022 draft class are locked up for years to come.
It's a bright day in Jets history. The future will seemingly only get brighter from here.
