Jets Tabbed Landing Spot In Trade For Disgruntled 49ers WR
The New York Jets need to add another wide receiver behind star Garrett Wilson. The team has players like Malachi Corley, Josh Reynolds, and Allen Lazard on the roster, but none of them stand out as impact makers for newly signed quarterback Justin Fields.
The Jets could turn to the trade block in order to find the solution they need.
Tom Viera of USA Today recently suggested the Jets could be a trade landing spot for disgruntled San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Jennings recently requested a trade or a new contract from the 49ers.
"There may not be another team looking to run the ball more than the Jets in 2025. New head coach Aaron Glenn, a defensive specialist, brought Tanner Engstrand with him from the Motor City to the Big Apple to serve as his offensive coordinator," Viera wrote. "They had a front row seat during their time in Detroit to watch the benefits of a dynamic run game. With Justin Fields under center, the offense could thrive with an outstanding run-blocking receiver like Jennings.
"The Jets have a couple of veterans on the roster in Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds, but they could use a higher-ceiling player like Jennings to add upside to the room. Garrett Wilson is an elite receiver and can strengthen his impact with another weapon on the field."
Jennings was a breakout star in 2024. He recorded 77 catches for nearly 1,000 receiving yards and six touchdowns for the 49ers. Now on the trade block, the Jets could likely add the star for a few late round picks.
New York desperately needs to add weapons for Fields. Although the team is expected to be run heavy, it's front office malpractice to go into the season with a wide receiver room like the Jets have right now. Adding Jennings would give Fields a lot more to work with when throwing the ball while also adding a solid run blocker on the perimeter.
