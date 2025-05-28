Jets Insider Addresses Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper Rumors
There has been a lot of speculation about guys the New York Jets could still bring to town this offseason.
One name that has been thrown around a lot is six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen. An addition like him would go a long way and give Justin Fields another safety blanket over the middle.
The same could be said about 5-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
While this is the case, SNY’s Connor Hughes pretty much shut down the possibility of a deal and said either would be "a little surprising."
"The Jets can certainly make a splash with $22 million in cap space," Hughes said. "That’s more than enough to add a player and keep enough in the cache to cover players signed to replace those who land on the injured reserve. Receiver is a need opposite Garrett Wilson, but the Jets don’t seem overly inclined to address that spot now. They have veterans Tyler Johnson and Josh Reynolds, drafted Arian Smith, and restructured Allen Lazard's contract. It would be a little surprising if they added a notable name (Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen) there.
"Safety could be a spot, though. Julian Blackmon and Justin Simmons are both available. The Jets love Andre Cisco. Tony Adams is a little bit of a question mark next to him. He fell out of favor with the upper levels of management a season ago."
Adding either Allen or Cooper would go a long way, but a move doesn't sound likely at this point.
