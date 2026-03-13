3 Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for the Jets

The New York Jets still have plenty of money to spend this offseason if they want to continue to bolster the roster through free agency.

Despite a flurry of moves to kick off the new league year, Over The Cap currently has the Jets projected to have over $37 million in salary cap space. That's enough money to make multiple high-impact moves.

So far in free agency, the Jets haven't really handed out massive deals, but instead have focused on veterans who can raise the ceiling for the team on affordable deals. With the first wave of free agency behind the Jets, New York still could use a wide receiver No. 2 and another edge rusher.

With that being said, here are three available free agents who could start on the Jets right now.

Deebo Samuel — Most Recent Team: Washington Commanders

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This is fairly straightforward. Samuel is just 30 years old and is one of the better receivers available right now in free agency. There's no doubt that he would immediately be the Jets' No. 2 receiver if New York could get a deal done. In 2025, he had 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns.

Keenan Allen — Most Recent Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) practices before the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The argument for Samuel above fits Allen right here. He's a star and has been for a long time in the National Football League. Pairing Garrett Wilson with a guy who has had the success that Allen has wouldn't hurt in the slightest. It arguably would be a bit different than when Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were in town. That caused some issues because Rodgers very clearly wanted to give the ball to Adams pretty much every time. Allen has been a No. 1 receiver most of his career, but also has experience as a No. 2. That's what the Jets need.

Cameron Jordan — Most Recent Team: New Orleans Saints

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Jets already landed one longtime Saints star in Demario Davis, why not another? Jordan had 10 1/2 sacks in 2025 with New Orleans and is available. He would be among the Jets' better pass rushers right away.