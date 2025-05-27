Aaron Rodgers Sounds Open To Ceremonial Packers Reunion
As of writing, Aaron Rodgers remains a free agent and seems likely to either sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers or head off into retirement.
The former New York Jets quarterback hasn't had many public appearances, but did take part in a question-and-answer session that led to a handful of interesting nuggets of information. Rodgers shut down the idea of ever joining the New Orleans Saints, said he wouldn't join the Chicago Bears but hinted he could end up on a team that plays in Chicago in 2025, and also talked about the possibility of signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Green Bay Packers when does eventually decide to hang up his cleats.
It sounded like he was open to the Packers' one-day contract idea, although he noted it probably wouldn't change the way he views Green Bay and the fans view him, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.
"You know, I’ve thought about that and I don’t understand what the reason for that is," Rodgers said. "You know, at the same time, I grew up a Niner fan and most of my favorite players retired as a Niner. You know, Jerry Rice, who went to three other teams, really, he came back and retired as a Niner. So I understand the cool thing about it but, if I didn’t do it, would that make a difference in how I’m viewed in the Packers’ eyes?
"If I do or if I don’t, I don’t think it should make a difference. I’m not sure yet. If they approach me about it, I probably would."
With the way rumors have swirled linked Rodgers to Pittsburgh, this is a topic that likely can be placed on the back-burner for now. Back to the Bears point, the Steelers will travel to Chicago in 2025.
One day this Packers one-day contract seemingly could happen, but it doesn't really sound like he's hanging his cleats up just yet.