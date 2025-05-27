Breece Hall Turning Heads For Jets This Offseason
The New York Jets have one of the most dynamic running backs in the National Football League despite all of the wild speculation of the offseason.
Breece Hall had 876 rushing yards in 2024 and 1,359 total yards from scrimmage and is just 23 years old.
The Jets’ offense last year was built around Aaron Rodgers and the passing game. New York actually finished in last place in 2024 in overall rushing attempts with 363. That should change in 2025. In fact, the Jets’ offense has the pieces needed to be run-heavy instead.
Hall should have a big season ahead of him. Positive buzz is growing and Pro Football Focus’ Zoltán Buday actually has Hall on a list of just seven potential “bounce-back” candidates for the 2025 season.
"RB Breece Hall, New York Jets," Buday said. "Although his career is generally trending upward, Hall has a chance to turn things around in a big way — and the timing couldn’t be better, as he enters a contract year. After finishing eighth among running backs with an 82.4 PFF overall grade in 2023, Hall saw his performance dip significantly in 2024. He ultimately earned a career-low 62.0 grade, which ranked 49th out of 59 qualifying backs.
"The biggest drop-off came in the passing game. Hall led all running backs with an 88.9 PFF receiving grade in 2023, finishing second in both receiving yards and yards per route run. But in 2024, his receiving grade plummeted to 47.5, 58th among 63 qualifiers. His efficiency also dropped, with 1.22 yards per route run (16th at the position) and eight dropped passes, the second-most among all running backs. Cutting down on drops alone could spark a rebound, but a rebuilt offensive line and an offense that may lean more on the run game offer further reasons for optimism. Hall appears poised for a strong bounce-back in 2025."
