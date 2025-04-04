Jets Insider Floats 'Significant' Potential Addition For NY
The New York Jets have operated differently this offseason than they did over the last few year.
New York hasn't made flashy signings or been a part of too many major headlines. The Jets have operated in silence for the most part. The only move that was mentioned in rumors ahead of the signing was Justin Fields. New York's interest was mentioned numerous times before the deal got done. Aside from that, though, there's been crickets from the team itself.
We will get a look into their strategy in a few weeks, though. The NFL Draft is under three weeks away from beginning and the Jets have the No. 7 pick. How the team opts to use it will be an insight into Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey's strategy for building this Jets roster.
There will be plenty of options for them and The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt predicted that New York will opt to bolster the offensive line with Armand Membou out of Missouri.
"I’m still not entirely convinced Membou will actually make it to No. 7, but if he does he feels like the right choice since the Jets haven’t seriously addressed the right tackle position this offseason and only two of the current projected offensive line starters (Joe Tippmann and Olu Fashanu) are under contract beyond 2025," Rosenblatt said. "There are varying opinions on the viability of taking tight end Tyler Warren or wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at this spot but both should be considered possibilities — same goes for linebacker Jalon Walker and defensive tackle Mason Graham if they drop this far.
"Of that group of prospects, though, Membou feels like the best long-term play because of his ceiling, which is significant because of his athleticism. He’s not huge for a tackle (6-4, 332) and could wind up moving to guard at some point in his career, but he’d slot in right away as the Jets’ right tackle and all of a sudden they’d have a formidable starting unit, something they’ve been trying to find for a long time. Membou didn’t allow any sacks or QB hits in 411 pass-blocking snaps last season, and graded out well as a run blocker too."
Rosenblatt is one of the top Jets insiders out there right now. When he says something about the Jets, it has weight. If he thinks the Jets will go with the offensive line in the first round, that seems like a pretty safe bet.
