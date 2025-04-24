Jets Insider Has Eyebrow-Raising Comment About Rumored Target
After months of rumors and speculation, we are finally just a few hours away from finding out who the next member of the New York Jets is going to be.
The National Football League Draft will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night from Green Bay, Wisconsin at Lambeau Field. The Tennessee Titans will be on the clock first and it seems like they have a pretty easy pick ahead of them with all of the signs and rumors pointing toward Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
The Jets won't have to wait too long with their first pick scheduled for the No. 7 slot unless the front office gets creative and makes some sort of move. We'll see.
As we've gotten closer to the draft, rumors have swirled about the possibility of taking either and offensive lineman or tight end. Specifically, Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou has been brought up when it comes to New York.
While this is the case, ESPN's Rich Cimini tossed some cold water on the idea and suggested that he may not actually be New York's No. 1-ranked offensive tackle in this draft class on the "Flight Deck With Rich Cimini" podcast.
"‘There has been so much attention on (Armand Membou) that you’d think he’s gonna be the next Lane Johnson," Cimini said. "To be quite honest I’m not even sure he’s the first or second offensive tackle on the Jets’ board. He is a very talented player but I think he has got caught up in the draft hype machine that he might be a little overrated at this point...
"I’ve talked to a bunch of scouts & evaluators who think (Kelvin Banks Jr) is right up there with Will Campbell and Armand Membou as the best three tackles in the draft. So I’m telling you Banks is in the conversation at No. 7 with the Jets. They might even have him over Membou."
What are the Jets going to do?