Jets Considering 'Game-Changer' For No. 7 Pick
It’s going to be a big day for the New York Jets.
New York has the No. 7 pick in Thursday’s first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. There’s been a handful of prospects linked to New York and we’ll finally be able to see what is real and what isn’t on Thursday night.
Draft Day is here and there’s a lot of buzz about who could be coming to town. FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared a column in which he talked about all of the nuggets he’s hearing right now. One thing he mentioned was that the Jets reportedly “love” Penn State tight end Tyler Warren, but they aren't the only ones.
"Tight end Tyler Warren is a name who could go very high, unsurprisingly," Schultz said. "The Jets (No. 7), Bears (No. 10) and Colts (No. 14) all love him — and yes, even the Saints could take him at No. 9. Teams view Warren as a true blue-chip prospect — Rob Gronkowski-like tools, elite character.
"'He's the kind of player you'd reach for — and I only say ‘reach' because you rarely see TEs go that high,' a current college scouting director said. 'But he's a game-changer.'"
He’s been one of the most talked-about prospects when it comes to the Jets. The two most talked about options have been Warren and offensive tackle Armand Membou. It seems like there’s a pretty good chance one of the two ends up in New York. Now, we’re just hours away from finding out which one or who could surprise us.
