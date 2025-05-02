Jets Country

Jets Insider Has High Praise For New York's Talented Draft Choice

Mason Taylor is going to be a quality player for New York.

Zach Pressnell

Mason Taylor 86 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Oct. 12, 2024
Mason Taylor 86 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Oct. 12, 2024 / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets came into the NFL Draft with massive holes on offense. The biggest hole may have been at tight end, which led to the Jets being connected to Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in round 1.

New York passed on Warren and opted to select Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. Eventually, they would select LSU tight end Mason Taylor in the second round instead of Warren in the first round.

Jets insider Rich Cimini recently had quite high praise for Taylor following the Jets' selection of him.

"The Jets needed to come out of this draft with a starting-caliber tight end, and Taylor certainly checks the box," Cimini wrote. "They had their choice of Taylor and Miami's Elijah Arroyo, opting for Taylor because they feel he has the potential to be a complete tight end, not just a receiver. Taylor was a three-year starter for LSU and finished his career with 129 receptions for 1,308 yards -- both school records for a tight end.

"He was a steady player but never dominant. His single-game high was only 63 yards, and he wasn't dynamic after the catch. He should compete for immediate playing time in a tight end room led by Jeremy Ruckert."

Taylor is likely going to be the top dog in the Jets' tight end room. He has elite hands with a solid frame.

Justin Fields is notorious for using his tight end as much as his wide receivers, so adding a weapon like Taylor is going to be huge for him and his production.

While Taylor will likely be the top dog in the tight end room, the Jets will probably use Jeremy Ruckert and Taylor in a lot of two tight end sets.

More NFL: Jets' Breece Hall Linked To Super Bowl Contender In Trade

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News