Jets Insider Has High Praise For New York's Talented Draft Choice
The New York Jets came into the NFL Draft with massive holes on offense. The biggest hole may have been at tight end, which led to the Jets being connected to Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in round 1.
New York passed on Warren and opted to select Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. Eventually, they would select LSU tight end Mason Taylor in the second round instead of Warren in the first round.
Jets insider Rich Cimini recently had quite high praise for Taylor following the Jets' selection of him.
"The Jets needed to come out of this draft with a starting-caliber tight end, and Taylor certainly checks the box," Cimini wrote. "They had their choice of Taylor and Miami's Elijah Arroyo, opting for Taylor because they feel he has the potential to be a complete tight end, not just a receiver. Taylor was a three-year starter for LSU and finished his career with 129 receptions for 1,308 yards -- both school records for a tight end.
"He was a steady player but never dominant. His single-game high was only 63 yards, and he wasn't dynamic after the catch. He should compete for immediate playing time in a tight end room led by Jeremy Ruckert."
Taylor is likely going to be the top dog in the Jets' tight end room. He has elite hands with a solid frame.
Justin Fields is notorious for using his tight end as much as his wide receivers, so adding a weapon like Taylor is going to be huge for him and his production.
While Taylor will likely be the top dog in the tight end room, the Jets will probably use Jeremy Ruckert and Taylor in a lot of two tight end sets.
