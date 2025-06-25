Jets Insider Hints At Breece Hall, Braelon Allen Roles
The New York Jets have some serious firepower in the running back room right now.
It all starts with Breece Hall. The 24-year-old was taken in the second round of the 2022 National Football League Draft by New York and has shown flashes since that he can be a superstar. His rookie year was cut short, but he came back in 2023 and looked good. He had 994 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 76 receptions, 591 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns, and finished the campaign with 1,585 overall yards from scrimmage.
Last year, Hall had 876 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 57 receptions, 483 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns, and had 1,359 total yards from scrimmage.
Hall is a star but he isn't the only talented back for the Jets. New York also has Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.
Allen specifically will see a bigger role in 2025. In general, head coach Aaron Glenn talked about wanting to utilize more of a committee in 2025.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt talked about the running back room and compared Hall and Allen to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions.
"Glenn brought offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand with him from Detroit, where Engstrand was a crucial part of the creative Lions offense, one of the highest-scoring and most explosive in the NFL," Rosenblatt said. "That was an offense built around the efficiency of Jared Goff, surrounding him with explosive and productive weapons — a group that the Jets are trying to replicate, in a way, in New York. The idea: Use Breece Hall and Braelon Allen as a pseudo-Jahmyr Gibbs-David Montgomery duo at running back.
"The Jets drafted tight end Mason Taylor, offensive tackle Armand Membou and wide receiver Arian Smith, and Glenn couldn’t help but compare them to Sam LaPorta, Penei Sewell and Jameson Williams. The Jets signed Josh Reynolds to be the No. 2 wide receiver — he was productive for the Lions over two seasons (2022-23)."
If Hall and Allen could be anywhere near the level of Gibbs and Montgomery in 2025, the Jets will be in a significantly better place.
