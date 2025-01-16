Jets Insider Hints At Two Top Landing Spots For Aaron Rodgers
The offseason is just kicking off for the New York Jets and yet it feels like it already has been going on for months.
New York didn't make the playoffs but it hasn't stopped working. The Jets have cast the widest net in their searches for a new head coach and general manager. There have been plenty of reports on who could end up landing the roles. Recently, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has been the most talked about fit for head coach. While this is the case, anything could happen until a contract is signed.
Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers also has been widely discussed. He has a year remaining on his contract with New York but is uncertain if he's going to play next year or retire. He's a polarizing figure and some have wondered if the Jets would cut ties with him even if he wanted to keep playing. It's going to be a complicated offseason with no end in sight.
If Rodgers decides to play but the Jets don't want him back, where could he go? This has been a popular talking point already in just the short time since New York's season ended. SNY's Jets insider Connor Hughes weighed in on the discussion and called the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints options for him.
"Tyrod Taylor as the starter, Justin Fields as the backup, and Jordan Travis as the third-stringer," Hughes said. "That works. It seems so unlikely Aaron Rodgers returns. If he wants to keep playing he’ll have his options with the Steelers or Saints (assuming that’s where Mike McCarthy goes after leaving Dallas).
"This isn’t a great quarterback class. The Jets are better off waiting for 2026, similar to when they went into the 2017 season with Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg, and Bryce Petty as their quarterbacks."
Both Pittsburgh and New Orleans have been loosely linked to him throughout the offseason so far. We certainly won't find out any more information until Rodgers decides to play or not and then we find out who will be the Jets' head coach and general manager.
