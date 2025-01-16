Jets' Sauce Gardner Addresses Future In NY: 'Part Of The Solution'
The New York Jets' offseason could go in many directions over the next few months.
New York has plenty of talent on the roster, despite a rough 2024 season. The Jets won just five games and finished in third place in the AFC East. New York entered the 2024 season with high expectations, but the season was the discombobulated from the jump.
Now, decisions will need to be made. First and foremost, the Jets need to find their next head coach and general manager. Both of those searches seem to be heating up, so maybe we will find out the answers soon.
Once the Jets fill both of the roles, then they can turn to constructing the roster. Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams' future with the team is up in the air. Young guys like Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson are eligible for extensions this offseason. The Jets have the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and should be able to add a big piece.
All in all, there are a lot of decisions that need to be made. Gardner is someone who has been discussed a little this offseason. He's one of the best cornerbacks in football and it would make sense to extend him. But, anything could happen this offseason.
It sounds like he wants to stick around in New York for the long run, though. He made it clear that he wants to " be a part of the solution" for New York, as shared by team reporter Caroline Hendershot.
"My mental wasn't all the way there in terms of my positivity, like it should have been," Gardner said as shared by Hendershot. "I could have improved when it came to that. I definitely want to be a part of the solution when it comes to turning this organization around, getting us to the playoffs and getting to the Super Bowl. So, I'm definitely going to be better (next season).
"In all three of my years, this is the most adversity that we faced as a team. For me individually, all the adversity that we face as a team, I put it on my shoulders. It makes it hard for me to sleep at night even if it's stuff that doesn't have anything to do with me directly. This year has definitely helped me. I've grown a lot going through all of this adversity and now I realize adversity is a gift. It shows you who you truly are and who the ones around you truly are as well."
If you are a Jets fan, this should be exactly what you want to hear.
More NFL: Jets Tied To Polarizing 27-Year-Old To Replace Aaron Rodgers