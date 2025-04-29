Jets Insider Makes Bold Armand Membou Prediction After NFL Draft
The New York Jets put together quite a solid NFL Draft last week headlined by the No. 7 overall selection of Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.
Membou was joined by a few other offensive players in the Jets' 2025 draft class, but he stands out as the top name for New York.
ESPN's Rich Cimini seems to like the selection of Membou. Shortly after the draft, Cimini predicted Membou would start as a rookie for head coach Aaron Glenn's offense.
"Will he start as a rookie? Yes, he'd better. This can't be a repeat of last year, when Fashanu began the season on the bench," Cimini wrote. "Membou has a clear path to the right tackle job. The in-house competition isn't stellar --Chukwuma Okorafor, Max Mitchell and Carter Warren. Membou is a natural right tackle -- 94% of his snaps at Missouri occurred there - so there shouldn't be a steep learning curve."
This selection was likely made with the idea in mind that Membou would step into the lineup as a rookie. There's a glaring hole on the offensive line and the Missouri product fits that spot perfectly.
Rookies don't always start from day one, so it's safe to call this a bold prediction. There are instances of top five or top 10 picks in the last dacade that didn't come in and start right away.
For the Jets, they were able to land the bet payer available at a position of need. That's the perfect recipe for starting a rookie right away.
More NFL: AFC Contender Dubbed 'Best Fit' In Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes