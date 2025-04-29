AFC Contender Dubbed 'Best Fit' In Aaron Rodgers Sweepstakes
The New York Jets decided to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this offseason and it kickstarted one of the more drawn-out free agency sagas in recent memory.
Rodgers has yet to sign, even though it seems quite clear he's going to head to the Pittsburgh Steelers or retire at this point.
Has anything changed after the NFL Draft?
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Steelers as the best fit for Rodgers following the NFL Draft. At this point, it seems like Pittsburgh or retirement for the veteran quarterback.
"It feels like it'll either be the Pittsburgh Steelers or retirement for Rodgers," Knox wrote. "The New York Giants reportedly had interest in him, but they signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston before drafting Jaxson Dart. The Minnesota Vikings were in the market for veteran insurance before acquiring Sam Howell in a draft-day trade.
"The Steelers have done little at the QB position aside from taking a sixth-round flier on Will Howard. They also remain open to adding Rodgers."
The Steelers didn't do much of note during the NFL Draft in terms of finding a quarterback of the future. They drafted Ohio State's Will Howard in the sixth round, but he seems more like a flier than a franchise signal caller. Howard could benefit tremendously from sitting under Rodgers for a year or two and learning the way of the NFL.
Still, that leaves the Steelers as the clear favorites for Rodgers. It's likely going to be Pittsburgh or retirement for the 41-year-old signal caller.
