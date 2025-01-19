Jets Insider Reveals Current “Front-Runner” To Be NY's Head Coach
The New York Jets' head coach position is still open and has been one of the most talked about jobs in football this offseason.
New York has a lot of talent on the roster under contract for the 2025 season, but it also has a lot of question marks. Any coach who comes in will have a chance to maybe turn things around in 2025 but New York also obviously isn't the easiest place to coach. On top of the play on the field, all eyes are on the team thanks to being in the New York market.
Not just anyone can come in and find success in New York. But, there already have been some rumors about who could be the next guy in line to be the team's head coach next season. The guy who has been talked about most recently is Detroit Lions defensive coordinator and former Jets Pro Bowler Aaron Glenn.
ESPN's Rich Cimini weighed in on the sweepstakes and called him the current "front-runner" but noted that things are early and could change.
"They have good guys on their list but Aaron Glenn I would still say would be an outstanding hire," Cimini said. "(Brian Flores) is a positive guy. Arthur Smith I think has a shot. I know fans would probably picket if they got Arthur Smith, but he's an experienced head coach and an offensive guy. I would say Glenn from talking to agents in the industry and hearing the buzz I would probably say is the front-runner at this point but as I said we aren't even into the second round of interviews yet."
New York cast a wide net for the open job but there's a lot of buzz around Glenn right now.
