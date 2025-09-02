Jets Insider Reveals New York's Biggest Strength In 2025
The New York Jets have done a lot to improve their roster over the last few months. They began by hiring Darren Mougey as their general manager before bringing in Aaron Glenn as their new head coach. Mougey brings an aggressive executive mind, while Glenn provides a defensive-minded head coach.
The Jets opted to improve their offense by replacing Aaron Rodgers with Justin Fields. They also added Armand Membou to the offensive line and Mason Taylor to the tight end room.
Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson were signed to massive contract extensions in a pair of shocking moves. Going into the season, the Jets are in a much better spot now than they were in a few months ago.
Jets insider Rich Cimini recently discussed the team ahead of Week 1. Cimini identified the team's strengths and weaknesses. In terms of strengths, he identified the stout defense as the Jets' biggest strength.
Loaded Jets defense will likely lead the way this season
"They still have six of their top nine snap leaders from the 2023 defense, which finished No. 3 in EPA. Edge rusher Will McDonald IV, a seldom-used rookie in 2023, is now one of their top players," Cimini wrote. "This unit has talent at all three levels. Look for more blitzing and more man coverage than in recent years. The defense will have to carry the flag until the offense finds its way."
The defense, led by Gardner, Will McDonald IV, and Quinnen Williams, will lead the Jets.
With Glenn at the helm, it's likely the Jets will run their team very similarly to Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers team. New York will likely try to run the ball, control the time of possession, and play good defense. Games could be slow and draining, but it would be in the Jets' favor to do so.
If the defense is as good on the field as it is on paper, Fields has a chance to thrive. Considering the defense fell apart last season with the departure of Robert Saleh, they'll be looking to take a step in the right direction for the upcoming season. Glenn and company will play behind this stout defense.
