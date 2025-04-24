Jets Insider Seemingly Shuts Down Wild Trade Rumors
The New York Jets have been a team that has been talked about a lot heading into the National Football League Draft.
Part of the reason for this is the fact that the Jets have been "moving in silence" and therefore they aren't as predictable heading into draft night as in the past. Plus, it's Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey's first draft in charge of the Jets so that adds another wrinkle into the confusion.
Recently, there's been a lot of wild trade speculation about the Jets with a lot of it centered around running back Breece Hall. Frankly, it hasn't made much sense but that hasn't stopped countless mock trades and other things of that nature.
He's just 23 years old and has shown some serious flashes for New York even when the offense wasn't run-heavy by any means.
Glenn made it clear that he wants to at least have some sort of committee -- which isn't surprising after seeing what the Detroit Lions have done over the last few years -- and some took that and ran with it right to trade simulators.
ESPN's Rich Cimini shared a column on Thursday ahead of the NFL Draft and did note that "the sense" right now is that the Jets are comfortable with Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis in the running back room.
"How about (Ashton Jeanty)? He truly is one of the elite players in the draft, but the sense is that the Jets will ride with Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis as a three-man backfield," Cimini said. "The Jeanty buzz started last month when Glenn revealed his "committee" plan, fueling speculation that Hall -- entering the final year of his rookie contract -- could be available in a trade. With so many needs, it would be a questionable decision to draft a running back, already a solid position."
Hopefully, some of the ridiculous chatter can die down now.