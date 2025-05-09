Jets Jersey Numbers Revealed: What Each Draft Pick Is Wearing (For Now)
The wait is over: We now know jersey numbers for each Jets draft pick.
On Friday, New York revealed uniform numbers for all seven members of their 2025 NFL Draft class. However, the Jets didn't announce numbers for their 15 undrafted free agent signings.
Here's the full list:
CB Azareye'h Thomas: No. 23
S Malachi Moore: No. 27
TE Mason Taylor: No. 46
LB Francisco Mauigoa: No. 51
OT Armand Membou: No. 70
WR Arian Smith: No. 82
DE Tyler Baron: No. 94
It's important to note that jersey numbers aren't finalized at this stage of the offseason. Jets draftees will wear the aforementioned numbers during spring practices and, likely, training camp, but still could be assigned new numbers before the start of the season.
Nevertheless, here's hoping No. 46 doesn't stick for Taylor. That's an ugly number for a tight end. The rest of the numbers make sense, though, including Membou's No. 70.
We'll get our first look at the new-look Jets when they begin voluntary offseason training activities (OTAs) on May 27. New York will hold a mandatory minicamp from June 10 through 12.
