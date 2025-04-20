Jets’ Justin Fields Already Has Aaron Rodgers-Level Buzz
The New York Jets went out and landed arguably the most intriguing free agent quarterback of the offseason in Justin Fields.
He’s just 26 years old and is on a pretty affordable deal for a starting quarterback. Fields landed a two-year, $40 million deal with $30 million guaranteed. Quarterback contracts have massively erupted to the point where $40 million annual values are not too shocking. Fields will get that over two years instead.
Fields is one of the top rushing quarterbacks in the league. That much is clear. He’s shown a ton of upside throwing the ball as well. There’s a lot of excitement around him and NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks had nothing but praise for him and thinks he can be a superstar in New York.
"Four years after Justin Fields was selected with a first-round draft pick, we're finally going to have a chance to see him realize his potential as a superstar -- by potentially upgrading a Jets offense that was stuck in the mud last season with a four-time NFL MVP at quarterback," Brooks said. "I'm not suggesting Fields -- who's joining the Jets on a two-year, $40 million deal (with $30 million in guarantees) to help usher in the Aaron Glenn era -- will ever top Aaron Rodgers' accomplishments as a player.
"But the 6-foot-3, 227-pounder could serve as an explosive offensive weapon for New York, with the talent and playmaking ability to supercharge an attack featuring budding stars Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. With a creative new coordinator poised to take the offense to another level after tapping into the notes compiled throughout his time with the Detroit Lions, the Jets could emerge as a heavyweight -- and Fields could be leading the charge."