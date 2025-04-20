Jets Fan-Favorite Linked To Wild Trade Chatter
When will all of the wild trade speculation stop?
The National Football League Draft is a few days away and once it passes then things should calm down a little bit. But, there won’t be any real games until like September, so the next few months will be filled with some wild takes.
For example, Pro Football Network’s Sterling Xie called running back Breece Hall the New York Jets’ top trade candidate and surprisingly floated the Kansas City Chiefs among the fits for him.
"Potential Fits: Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders," Xie said. "Entering the last year of his rookie deal, Breece Hall’s future with the Jets is uncertain after New York added a pair of rookie running backs in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis last year. Hall averaged 4.2 yards per carry and -0.12 EPA per rush in 2024, both down from his averages over his first two seasons (4.8 yards per carry, -0.04 EPA per rush). New Jets general manager Darren Mougey is a wild card in how the team might handle the Hall negotiations.
"However, it’s worth noting that Mougey has only spent time in the Broncos organization prior to taking the Jets GM job. Denver traditionally did not splurge on running backs, ranking 28th in running back spending during his time with the organization (2012-24). The Chiefs do have Isiah Pacheco and re-signed Kareem Hunt, but the AFC champs could use an explosive threat like Hall to diversify their offense."
There’s no reason to trade Hall. He’s just 23 years old and could be a big piece for Aaron Glenn in 2025 with Justin Fields under center at an affordable rate. Why all of the speculation?