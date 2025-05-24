Jets' Justin Fields Receives Harsh Criticism Ahead Of 2025 Season
The New York Jets made a conscious effort to get younger in the quarterback room this offseason. This was led by the team's decision to cut veteran Aaron Rodgers and sign young signal caller Justin Fields.
Fields is still just 26 years old despite being a four year veteran of the league. He hasn't been given much of a chance to be successful in the NFL. Both the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers set him up to fail. With the Jets, he should have every opportunity in the world to succeed.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently shared some incredibly harsh opinions on Fields heading into the 2025 season. While Scataglia acknowledged the Jets are talented, they suggested the team could miss the postseason because of Fields and expected poor play.
"Justin Fields isn't a good quarterback and obviously is not a franchise QB. The rest of the roster is quite good, but the QB will be their undoing," Scataglia wrote.
It's not fair to the Jets or Fields to decide whether he could be successful with the Jets or not. If Fields was a rookie as a 26 year old (as is the case with Tyler Shough), nobody would be willing to close the book on him yet. But since Fields has played the last four seasons in the NFL, there are plenty of NFL writers ready to consider his career over.
The Jets signed Fields to a $40 million deal to be the franchise guy. If it works out, the Jets could develop him into a franchise signal caller. If he doesn't work out, the Jets will be in position to draft a new quarterback in 2026.
