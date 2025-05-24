Jets Urged To Make Massive Garrett Wilson Contract Decision
The New York Jets have done a lot this offseason. They came into the winter with a bit of a chaos surrounding the team. They didn't have a general manager or head coach while their veteran quarterback was surrounded by drama.
The Jets hired Aaron Glenn to be the head coach and Darren Mougey to be the general manager. They quickly cut Aaron Rodgers and signed Justin Fields to replace him.
Now New York needs to decide what to do with star wide receiver Garrett Wilson and his expiring deal.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton recently suggested the Jets need to extend Wilson's contract this offseason.
"Last offseason, the Jets' previous regime had a messy contract situation with edge-rusher Haason Reddick that resulted in a lengthy holdout," Moton wrote. "Gang Green's new administration, led by general manager Darren Mougey, can send a strong message that the team will reward productive players, especially its own talent.
"Mougey told reporters his 'to-do list is to keep good young players on the team and add good players.' He can start with extending Wilson, who has racked up 1,042-plus receiving yards in all three of his seasons."
Wilson is likely demanding huge money, but the Jets need to pay up to retain him. While Wilson has had spotty quarterback play to this point in his career, he's set to team up with Fields, who was his college quarterback at Ohio State.
If Wilson has a career year and hits the open market, it's very unlikely the Jets can get him back. At this point, New York needs to give him the massive deal he's looking for or else it can kiss him goodbye next offseason.
