Jets' Justin Fields Signing Dubbed 'Smartest Move Of Offseason'
The New York Jets have made quite a few moves this offseason. They began by hiring a new general manager who quickly found a new head coach for the team. After that, the Jets decided to cut Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams alongside a plethora of other moves, but none of these are widely seen as the best move for New York.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently dubbed the Fields signing as the smartest move of the offseason for the Jets.
"Fields’ passing numbers in Pittsburgh last year weren’t especially impressive, but he remains one of the NFL’s better rushing quarterbacks," Davenport wrote. "In New York, he’ll be reunited with former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson. Even in the worst-case scenario, Fields likely won't be worse than Rodgers was.
"The best-case scenario is that Fields improves as a passer and emerges as a legitimate long-term option under center. Either way, Fields comes at a fraction of Rodgers’ cost—and without the other nonsense that appears to follow Rodgers around nowadays."
The Fields signing has the potential to completely change the outlook of New York's franchise. If the 26-year-old former first-round pick proves to be a franchise-level quarterback with the Jets, New York could be headed back to the playoffs.
Now, the front office needs to make sure they add talent around Fields in order to give him a chance to succeed. New York needs to bring in a tight end and a wide receiver as well as help on the offensive line.
If they can achieve this over the next few months, the Jets could be a very different team compared to a year ago, largely because of Fields.
