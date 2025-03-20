Jets Land 6-Foot-6 Offensive Star In Latest NFL Mock Draft
The New York Jets have made a few big moves this offseason. They started by cutting the veteran duo of Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers in an attempt to turn the page to a new era of Jets football.
In their replace, the Jets signed 26-year-old quarterback Justin Fields to a two-year contract worth $40 million. Now, New York has to build their offense around Fields and there's no better place to do this than the 2025 NFL Draft.
Cody Williams of FanSided recently predicted the Jets would use the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft to select LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell. Campbell is largely seen as the best offensive lineman prospect in the draft.
"Really, there aren't a lot of wrong ways the New York Jets could go with the No. 7 pick but I love the idea of this team going hard on the offensive line after someone like Will Campbell to put in front of Justin Fields as he comes over from Pittsburgh," Williams wrote. "The debate about Campbell's true NFL position given his lack of arm length remains crucial but he's been good enough at LSU to make me believe he's the type of player a team picks and figures that out in camp. He makes the Jets better, and that's the ultimate goal."
Boosting up the offensive line in front of Fields wouldn't be a bad idea. During his NFL tenure, Fields has yet to have a solid offensive line to play behind. While it might be crucial for New York to add a pass catching talent like Tyler Warren or Tetairoa McMillan, the offensive line could be Fields' most important supporting factor.
