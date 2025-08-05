Jets' Justin Fields Sounding Alarm Bells With Training Camp Stats
Training camp activities do not go on a player's stat sheet, and New York Jets Justin Fields is likely grateful for that fact.
Fields is getting a shot to start at quarterback for his third team in 2025, after the Jets gave him a two-year, $40 million contract in the offseason. The former Chicago Bears first-round pick hasn't had much success in his four-year career, but the Jets are hoping he can finally capitalize on his immense athletic gifts.
According to the latest unofficial statistical reporting going on at Jets camp in Florham Park, N.J., that pursuit is not off to a flying start.
On Tuesday, SNY's Connor Hughes reported his self-tallied statistics for Fields in the team's last three practices, and they were eye-opening, to say the least. Here was Hughes' tweet:
"Justin Fields last three practices for (the Jets):
- 2 of 10 passing
- 4 of 16 passing
- 2 of 6 passing, INT."
Hughes later reported that Fields finished the day on Tuesday 9-of-17, adding a second interception to his tally.
Field dislocated a toe at the start of training camp, and he's still getting used to throwing to his new teammates. He's also missing rookie tight end Mason Taylor, who has a high ankle sprain. But for all of those excuses, the numbers he's putting up (according to Hughes) wouldn't be acceptable under any circumstances.
The Jets haven't had a franchise quarterback in decades, and they didn't necessarily anticipate Fields would become one right away. But they had better hope he gets his act together quickly, or it might be a long season for those who plan to watch every game New York plays.