Jets' Justin Fields Tabbed As 'Anti-Aaron Rodgers'
There's a lot to be excited about right now if you are a New York Jets fans.
The 2024 season obviously wasn't great, but Aaron Glenn is in charge now and things have been different this offseason. The team hasn't made splashy headlines and instead have kept pretty much every decision under wraps.
New York's interest in Justin Fields was reported ahead of time as well as the team's interest in Armand Membou, but for the most part, moves the Jets have made have comes as a surprise. It's a completely different vibe now.
Fields has specifically impressed people around the organization. ESPN's Rich Cimini even called Fields the "anti-Aaron Rodgers" and specifically talked about how his personality fits with what Glenn is trying to do with the franchise.
"The stated goal of the organization, articulated recently by first-year coach Aaron Glenn, is to 'move in silence,'" Cimini shared. "In that case, the New York Jets may have found their ideal quarterback in Justin Fields, who, unlike his predecessor Aaron Rodgers, doesn't have a weekly national TV platform to spew his thoughts on all things football (and whatever else strikes his fancy). He also doesn't have a Netflix docuseries that explores the inner workings of his own being.
"Personality-wise, Fields is about as far away from Rodgers as two starting quarterbacks could be. And that's fine by the Jets. 'There's a quiet confidence about that man that's unshakable,' Glenn said of Fields, who, fittingly, showed up wearing a 'Humble over Hype' T-shirt on the day he signed his contract in March."
