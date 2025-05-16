Jets Share Brief Message After Cutting 13-Year NFL Veteran
The New York Jets made yet another tough decision on Friday.
The theme of the offseason so far has been transition. It started with the addition of Aaron Glenn as the team's head coach and has just continued from there. New York has made it a point to make the roster younger and made yet another tough decision on Friday involving a veteran.
New York announced that it is cutting ties with 13-year National Football League veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein to make room for defensive end Michael Fletcher.
"We have signed DE Michael Fletcher," the team announced. "In addition, we have released K Greg Zuerlein."
The Jets followed up the post with another thanking Zurlein for his time as a member of the Jets.
"For all you've given to the Jets, thank you Greg," the team shared with a green heart emoji.
Zurlein spent three years with the Jets. He joined the franchise ahead of the 2022 season. He appeared in all 17 games for the Jets that year and went 30-for-37 on field goals and 28-for-29 on extra point attempts. He was even better in 2023 as he went 35-fo-38 on field goals and 15-for-16 on extra point attempts.
The 2024 season didn't go as planned for him. He only was able to appear in eight games for New York and went 9-for-15 on field goals and 13-for-14 on extra point attempts. He's had a successful 13-year NFL career and it wouldn't be shocking to see him get another shot somewhere else this offseason.
