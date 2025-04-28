Jets' Justin Fields Under Increased Pressure Heading Into 2025 Season
The New York Jets opted to sign quarterback Justin Fields earlier this offseason shortly after cutting veteran Aaron Rodgers. The decision to cut Rodgers has aged like fine wine as the veteran signal caller has been as dramatic as possible on his way out the door.
A lot of analysts expected the Jets to add a top ranked quarterback in the NFL Draft as a potential backup or competition piece to Fields. Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders were both rumored targets of the Jets, but New York didn't bite on either of them.
In fact, the Jets didn't add a quarterback at all. They fully committed to Fields by drafting him a star offensive lineman and multiple weapons out wide. New York's draft sets it up for the future, but it was also a clear indication to Fields and the football world that the front office is committed to the Ohio State product as the future of their franchise.
This commitment to Fields has placed a lot of pressure on his shoulders. The Jets have players like Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard at wide receiver with a trio of talented running backs.
If Fields isn't successful in year one with the Jets, there's a chance he's run out of town in favor of a first round quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. This is the kind of pressure that showcases whether a player is ready to be the face of a franchise. It's time to see what kind of player Fields really is.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Add Justin Fields Replacement In 'Way Too Early Mock Draft'