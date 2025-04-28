Jets Country

Jets' Justin Fields Under Increased Pressure Heading Into 2025 Season

Justin Fields is under quite a bit of pressure heading into the season.

Zach Pressnell

Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets opted to sign quarterback Justin Fields earlier this offseason shortly after cutting veteran Aaron Rodgers. The decision to cut Rodgers has aged like fine wine as the veteran signal caller has been as dramatic as possible on his way out the door.

A lot of analysts expected the Jets to add a top ranked quarterback in the NFL Draft as a potential backup or competition piece to Fields. Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders were both rumored targets of the Jets, but New York didn't bite on either of them.

In fact, the Jets didn't add a quarterback at all. They fully committed to Fields by drafting him a star offensive lineman and multiple weapons out wide. New York's draft sets it up for the future, but it was also a clear indication to Fields and the football world that the front office is committed to the Ohio State product as the future of their franchise.

This commitment to Fields has placed a lot of pressure on his shoulders. The Jets have players like Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard at wide receiver with a trio of talented running backs.

If Fields isn't successful in year one with the Jets, there's a chance he's run out of town in favor of a first round quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. This is the kind of pressure that showcases whether a player is ready to be the face of a franchise. It's time to see what kind of player Fields really is.

More NFL: Jets Predicted To Add Justin Fields Replacement In 'Way Too Early Mock Draft'

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News