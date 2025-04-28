Jets Predicted To Add Justin Fields Replacement In 'Way Too Early Mock Draft'
The New York Jets added Justin Fields in free agency this offseason and he seems to be the quarterback of the future for the franchise. Sill, Fields hasn't proved much in the NFL besides showing glimpses of tremendous talent.
Some expected the Jets to draft a quarterback this offseason to compete with Fields for the QB1 spot, but New York opted to select players to build around Fields. This included offensive playmakers like Mason Taylor and Arian Smith, while they also bolstered the offensive line with Armand Membou.
Still, some NFL writers have their doubts about Fields and the Jets.
FanSided's Cody Williams recently put together a "way too early 2026 NFL mock draft," and he predicted the Jets would land the No. 1 overall selection in the draft. With that selection, Williams predicted the Jets would draft LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.
"You're probably going to grow extremely tired of my love for Garrett Nussmeier, but man this kid has special talent," Williams wrote. "Yes, he's got some Brett Favre-esque gunslinger mentality in his game. That's something he'll likely need to dial back a bit. At the same time, he has a cannon of an arm, his pocket presence improved by leaps and bounds throughout the 2024 season at LSU, and he simply has a strong feel at every level of the field. The Jets could be set up if they are picking No. 1 and take him."
The main issue I have with this prediction is I don't believe the Jets are going to land the No. 1 overall pick. Fields and company have way too much talent to be the worst team in football.
But if they do land the No. 1 pick, that likely means Fields' season in New York was a disaster and the Jets need to move on from him. Nussmeier, with a strong college season in 2025, would be the perfect selection for the Jets in this situation.
