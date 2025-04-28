Jets Country

Jets Predicted To Add Justin Fields Replacement In 'Way Too Early Mock Draft'

The Jets may look to replace Justin Fields next offseason, according to one NFL writer.

Zach Pressnell

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) warms up before an AFC wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) warms up before an AFC wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets added Justin Fields in free agency this offseason and he seems to be the quarterback of the future for the franchise. Sill, Fields hasn't proved much in the NFL besides showing glimpses of tremendous talent.

Some expected the Jets to draft a quarterback this offseason to compete with Fields for the QB1 spot, but New York opted to select players to build around Fields. This included offensive playmakers like Mason Taylor and Arian Smith, while they also bolstered the offensive line with Armand Membou.

Still, some NFL writers have their doubts about Fields and the Jets.

FanSided's Cody Williams recently put together a "way too early 2026 NFL mock draft," and he predicted the Jets would land the No. 1 overall selection in the draft. With that selection, Williams predicted the Jets would draft LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

"You're probably going to grow extremely tired of my love for Garrett Nussmeier, but man this kid has special talent," Williams wrote. "Yes, he's got some Brett Favre-esque gunslinger mentality in his game. That's something he'll likely need to dial back a bit. At the same time, he has a cannon of an arm, his pocket presence improved by leaps and bounds throughout the 2024 season at LSU, and he simply has a strong feel at every level of the field. The Jets could be set up if they are picking No. 1 and take him."

The main issue I have with this prediction is I don't believe the Jets are going to land the No. 1 overall pick. Fields and company have way too much talent to be the worst team in football.

But if they do land the No. 1 pick, that likely means Fields' season in New York was a disaster and the Jets need to move on from him. Nussmeier, with a strong college season in 2025, would be the perfect selection for the Jets in this situation.

More NFL: NFL Writer Gives Modest Grade To Jets' 2025 NFL Draft Class

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News