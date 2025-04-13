Jets Country

Jets 'Keeping Close Tabs' On Massive Game-Breaker

New York has done its homework on plenty of guys at this point

Patrick McAvoy

The New York Jets have operated differently this year than they did over the last few years.

This isn't too shocking as there are new decision makers in charge. Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey have clearly had a big impact already as the team has moved pretty much in silence to begin the offseason.

Over the past few years, the Jets have pulled off multiple huge, flashy moves and that hasn't really been the case this offseason. New York has clearly changed its preferences with Glenn and Mougey leading the charge.

The upcoming NFL Draft is going to be a good way for New York to add more talent, obviously. Who will they add? New York has been linked to a lot of guys with the No. 7 pick in mind but there's more work to do after that pick. One guy the team reportedly is "keeping close tabs" on is Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"No. 5. A name to watch: The Jets are keeping close tabs on edge rusher Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M)," Cimini said. "They met at his pro day and have stayed in touched. Glenn, of course, is a former Texas A&M star. ESPN draft analyst Field Yates called Stewart a 'fascinating' prospect, 'the most interesting player in the draft.'

"Stewart (6-foot-5, 267 pounds) blew up the combine by running the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds and notching a 40-inch vertical jump. His testing was off the charts, but he registered only 4.5 career sacks at A&M. Despite the modest production, Stewart is projected as a first-rounder because of his physical skills. It will be a stunner if the Jets took him at No. 7, but maybe he will be an option in a trade-down scenario."

He has great size and the clearly already has fans across the league. Could he end up in New York?

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

