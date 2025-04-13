Jets Predicted To Bring 'Intriguing' Project To New York
The New York Jets don't need a new starting quarterback.
New York has its guy in Justin Fields after he signed with the franchise quickly in free agency. He's the guy and at least should be given the opportunity to prove that in 2025. The 26-year-old has shown some serious flashes with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers and with the right weapons around him and opportunity there's no reason to believe that he can take a leap in New York.
Along with Fields, the Jets have Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis on the roster. There's been plenty of buzz about possibly taking a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft but there's no reason to take on early. A later round flier wouldn't hurt, though. USA Today's Jacob Camenker predicted that the team will select Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in the third round.
"Tyler Shough, Louisville," Camenker said. "Team: New York Jets. Pick: No. 73, third round. If (Jalen Milroe) is on the board for the Jets' second-round pick, they will have to think long and hard about selecting him to join Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor in their room of mobile, athletic quarterbacks. If not, Shough could fit the bill and eventually challenge Fields should the fifth-year pro struggle to fit in Tanner Engstrand's offense.
"Funny enough, Shough, 25, is just six months younger than Fields yet is set to be a rookie. Shough has a strong arm and possesses good downfield accuracy. That, plus his play-extending athleticism (he ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL combine) could make him an intriguing backup candidate with the potential to develop into a starter."
Shough is an intriguing prospect. He's ranked as the No. 4 quarterback prospect this year by ESPN. While this is the case, he played seven years in college. He spent the first three years of his college career with Oregon and followed that up with three years at Texas Tech. He joined Louisville in 2024. Shough had 23 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 2024.
