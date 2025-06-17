Jets Key Roster Battle Getting Another Addition
The New York Jets are making another move.
New York moved on from kicker Greg Zuerlein this offseason. Right now, Anders Carlson and Caden Davis are the two guys vying for the starting job for the 2025 season. New York reportedly added another intriguing option into the mix on Tuesday.
The Jets are signing kicker Harrison Mevis formerly of the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Source: The Jets have signed PK Harrison Mevis," Cimini said. "Coming off a big year with the Birmingham Stallions (20-for-21 on FGs). Formerly an UDFA with Carolina. At 6-0, 242 lbs, known as the Thiccer Kicker. (Draft Diamonds 1st with the signing)."
Mevis played four years of college football at Missouri and went 89-of-106 on field goals. He also went 148-of-149 in extra points. He went 20-for-21 on field goals with Birmingham with his lone miss being from over 50 yards. His long was 54 yards in 10 games.
Jets rookie first-rounder Armand Membou overlapped with Mevis at Missouri and took to social media when reports started to surface on social media.
Mevis has become a social media fan-favorite and now he will try to duke it out for a job with the Jets. The kicker battle is wide open. The Jets struggled at the spot last year and certainly need to get it right before the 2025 NFL season gets here. The battle will get taken to another level in training camp.