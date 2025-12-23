Jets Interested In Bringing $15 Million Starter Back

The New York Jets' offensive line has been missing a significant piece all season.

New York has had high hopes for the offensive line. The Jets have rookie first-rounder Armand Membou and 2024 first-rounder Olu Fashanu holding it down at the offensive tackle spots. Between them, the Jets have had Josh Myers at center and John Simpson and Joe Tippmann at the guard spots. Alijah Vera-Tucker would've been in there at guard, but the 26-year-old tore his triceps before the season began. This led Tippmann to move over from center to guard. This is actually the second time in five years that Vera-Tucker has suffered a triceps injury.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Vera-Tucker is going to be a free agent after the season. He signed a four-year, $15.88 million rookie deal and had the $15.32 million fifth-year option picked up ahead of the 2025 season. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to take the field with the team this season, but ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the Jets are interested in retaining the 26-year-old.

Will the Jets get a deal done to bring the veteran back?

Jul 24, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) speaks to the media during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"Atop the free agent list: Aside from Williams, their top pending free agents are Breece Hall, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Nick Folk," Cimini wrote on Sunday. "Folk, 41, is having an excellent year, but he will talk it over with his family before deciding whether to continue his career. The Jets are interested in retaining Vera-Tucker, who hasn't played because of a torn triceps, but it's hard to gauge his market value because of his injury history."

Before the season, Pro Football Focus recognized Vera-Tucker as the most underrated player on the entire Jets roster.

"New York Jets: G Alijah Vera-Tucker," Pro Football Focus' Jonathon Macri wrote. "Vera-Tucker hasn’t played more than 432 snaps in a season since his 2021 rookie year, which has led to some disappointment in the former 14th overall pick. But 2024 was Vera-Tucker’s best season yet.

"He played 15 games, earning a career-high 77.7 PFF overall grade and a career-high PFF pass-blocking (74.5). That mark as a pass blocker ranked 12th among qualifying guards in 2024 and aligns more closely with the expectations of a former top-15 pick."

Overall, Vera-Tucker has played in 43 games for the Jets over the last four seasons before 2025 and started them all.

The Jets' offensive line has shown promise in 2025, but hasn't been able to really show what they can do with Vera-Tucker out. If New York could get Vera-Tucker on a short-term, prove-it deal, that would be positive for 2026. Pair him with Membou, Fashanu, Tippmann, and Myers and you have something here.

More NFL: What Aaron Glenn Wants Jets Fans To Know after 3-12 Start