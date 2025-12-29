Jets’ Armand Membou Under Fire After Christian Barmore Hit

It's been a tough season overall for the New York Jets in 2025, to say the least.

While this is the case, although it has been a season of tough weeks, the Jets had arguably their worst day of the season on Sunday. Even in a tough season, a matchup against the New England Patriots is always something to get up about. But the Patriots took control early and didn't loosen the reins. The Patriots went on to win the contest, 42-10.

Not the best day for the Jets

The game will be an easy one for Jets fans to forget but there was a bit of drama throughout the contest involving rookie offensive lineman Armand Membou. Right before halftime, the Jets ripped off a run and Membou and Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore got into it. The two can be seen in the bottom corner of the video below. With the play seemingly over, Membou hit Barmore and he took exception to it.

Wild sequence to end the half.



No idea what started it but @Patriots DL Christian Barmore is going off with Mike Vrabel and several others trying to calm him down before cameras cut to Armand Membou who appears animated and being followed by teammates.



Most interesting sequence… pic.twitter.com/tVCmCsWESd — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) December 28, 2025

After the game, Barmore called out Membou, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Mark Daniels.

"I respect this game. I respect every player, whoever I play again," Barmore said. "I never do dirty stuff like that. I don’t care if you’re getting your ass whooped like that. Play better. That’s some dirty (expletive) right there. I told him to meet me at the locker room. I said, if not the locker room, come see me on the field. I’m saying, go tell him and go get him. I’m ready. Where’s your locker room at? Tell me where your locker room at?

"... You all need to see the tape, what that o-lineman did, No. 70. You should all see what he did,” Barmore continued. “The play was already over, blown whistle, I’m about to get up, no 70, I don’t know his name, he literally dove on my back. Like, he put his whole body weight (on me) doing some dirty stuff. So I got up and was about to (fight), and my coach came out and calmed me down.”

Overall, it was a tough day for the Jets. But now it's in the past and there is one game left in the regular season.

