Jets Labeled 'Ideal' Destination For 4-Time Pro Bowl Receiver
The New York Jets need a boost at wide receiver right now and there is at least one superstar still available on the open market.
New York was very active in the first week of free agency and has been much more quiet this week. This isn't shocking, obviously. Right when free agency opened up, there was a flurry of moves across the league, including the Jets landing former Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
There's still more room for growth, though, and ESPN's Bill Barnwell listed the Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots as "ideal" landing spots for four-time Pro Bowler receiver Stefon Diggs.
"Why teams should be interested: Diggs was much better in Houston than he was in his final season with Buffalo's Josh Allen," Barnwell said. "After routinely ranking in the top 10 in ESPN's receiver score throughout his Bills tenure, he fell to 67th in 2023. With his raw numbers declining after the hiring of coordinator Joe Brady and the offense seemingly thriving by spreading the football around, it felt like he wasn't as essential as he had been earlier in his career. During his half-season with the Texans, though, Diggs was all the way back up to third in receiver score, buoyed by top-10 performances in open score and catch score, two of the three components that make up the metric.
"ESPN's analysis, which also considers plays in which he isn't thrown the football, saw a receiver who repeatedly got open, albeit in an offense with a porous line that prevented C.J. Stroud from getting the football out on time. There's risk here, of course. Diggs is 31 and coming off a serious injury...Ideal landing spots: Jets, Cowboys, Patriots."
Diggs has question marks after missing most of the 2024 season, but he still would be a great running mate for Garrett Wilson. He had 496 receiving yards and 47 catches in just eight games last year.
