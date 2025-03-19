Adam Schefter Reveals Latest On Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers
The New York Jets certainly seem to have made the right decision.
New York announced that it was moving on from Aaron Rodgers shortly after the Super Bowl. Rumors circulated about the move on the morning of the Super Bowl, but the team didn't make any announcement itself until afterward.
Making the decision when they did allowed the Jets to enter free agency with a clear need at the position and act quickly. The Jets moved quickly and signed former Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.
Rodgers on the other hand hasn't made a decision yet and it doesn't sound like a decision is imminent. It was reported on Wednesday that the Minnesota Vikings are moving forward with JJ McCarthy which certainly seems to take a potential suitor out of the running for him.
At this moment, the two teams that are remaining that have been heavily linked to Rodgers are the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. While this is the case, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared that Rodgers is in "no rush at all" to make a decision.
"Nothing related to Minnesota has altered Aaron Rodgers’ timeline," Schefter said. "One source monitoring Rodgers’ potential decision about the 2025 season said this morning that the free-agent QB still 'is in no rush at all.'"
The Jets brought in Fields quickly and now can build the roster around him. Both the Steelers and Giants have no idea who will be the team's quarterback in 2025. Rodgers surely could land with either team and make them better, but what about the teams that miss out on him? There's even a chance he could retire still and no one will have him.
Schefter is arguably the most plugged-in insider out in the NFL right now. If he's hearing that Rodgers is in no rush, it could be a while until a decision is made. There's nothing wrong with that from the sense that it's a big decision for Rodgers, but teams in on him have to plan accordingly.
All in all, the Jets made the right decision because they don't have to wait around for a decision that may not come.
