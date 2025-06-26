Jets Legend, Super Bowl Champion Gerry Philbin Dies At 83
Some unfortunate news affected the New York Jets family on Wednesday afternoon.
Gerry Philbin, a legendary Jets defensive end and member of the franchise's lone Super Bowl-winning squad, passed away on Wednesday at age 83.
ESPN's Rich Cimini confirmed Philbin's passing with his family. According to the family, Philbin's cause of death was dementia.
Philbin, a Pawtucket, R.I. native, played nine of his 10 NFL seasons for the Jets, from 1964 to 1972. He was the Jets' third-round pick in the 1964 AFL Draft, choosing to play there instead of for the Detroit Lions, who picked him in the NFL Draft the same season.
He finished his NFL career in 1973 with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philbin had 66.5 sacks in his career, per Pro Football Reference--unofficially, because the stat wasn't made official across the NFL until 1982. He was also a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first team All-Pro.
The crowning achievement of Philbin's career, and indeed the crowning achievement for the entire Jets franchise, was the win in Super Bowl III over the Baltimore Colts--quarterback Joe Namath's infamous "guarantee."
New York beat Baltimore 16-7 on Jan. 12, 1969. Philbin recorded two tackles, per Pro Football Reference.
Philbin was also inducted to the Jets Ring of Honor in 2011.
"Gerry was a born leader," former Jets teammate John Schmitt told ESPN over the phone. "He was one of four or five true leaders on our Super Bowl team. He was damn tough, and he was an all-world player."
