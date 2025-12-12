Jets Rookie Brady Cook Making 50-Year NY History With Jaguars Start

After a week of questions, the New York Jets have announced their starting quarterback for the upcoming Week 15 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars: Brady Cook.

The undrafted rookie got his first taste of NFL action last weekend when Tyrod Taylor went down with a groin injury. Cook went 14-of-30 with 163 passing yards and two interceptions in the contest against the Miami Dolphins.

Throughout the week, Cook was trending as the team's potential Week 15 starter with Taylor and Justin Fields missing practice. On Friday, the team made the news official.

The Jets will start the rookie

New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) throws a ball during a warm up during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets will start QB Brady Cook vs. the Jaguars on Sunday in Jacksonville," the Jets announced. "QB Tyrod Taylor, who has started the last 3 games (4 in total this season), will miss the game with a groin injury, and QB Justin Fields, who has started 9 games this season and was Taylor's backup in Weeks 12 and 13, will miss his second straight game with a knee injury.

"Cook (6-2, 215) was signed to the active roster last week and took first-team reps in practice Wednesday and Thursday. Cook saw his first regular-season game action in Week 14 when he replaced Taylor in the first quarter versus Miami. The rookie undrafted free agent from Missouri completed 14 of 30 pass attempts for 163 yards and 2 interceptions in the 34-10 loss. One of 15 UDFAs to sign with the Jets on May 9, Cook completed 65.8 percent (25 of 38) of his passes in the preseason for 235 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT."

ESPN's Rich Cimini pointed out on Thursday that if Cook were to get the start for New York, he would be the first undrafted rookie to start for the Jets since 1975.

"The last time the Jets rolled out an undrafted rookie as their starting quarterback? It was Dec. 15, 1975, when J.J. Jones started for the injured Joe Namath, who wound up playing anyway."

That will be the case on Sunday.

Throughout the summer, Cook duked it out with fellow quarterback Adrian Martinez for a spot with the franchise and earned a role. He's been a member of the practice squad throughout the campaign, working behind Taylor and Fields.

After the Jets benched Fields earlier in the season, some clamored for the team to give Cook a shot at some point this season to see if he can be a part of the picture moving forward with questions around Fields and Taylor. This is his shot to show what he can do with a full week of practice with the first team under his belt.

