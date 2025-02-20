NFL Writer 'Boldly Predicts' Jets Make Franchise-Altering Draft Day Trade
The New York Jets have a few big decisions to make this offseason with one of the most important decisions being who they'll select at pick No. 7 in the NFL Draft. But one NFL writer doesn't think the Jets will use that pick to select any player at all.
Craig Moffett of USA Today recently made a "bold prediction" suggesting the Jets could look to trade down in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to bolster their draft capital. New York could even look to trade down to grab a top quarterback prospect like Jaxson Dart later in the first round.
"This is contingent on how the draft falls when the Jets are ready to make their pick. If a player like Mason Graham is still available at seven, I doubt the Jets trade out of that pick unless they get blown away with a trade offer," Moffett wrote. "Glenn worked under Bill Parcells and Bill loved trading down for more picks. There’s been some talk the Jets could trade up to select Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders as their QB of the future.
"But, for a team coming off a five win season, trading draft assets to move up for a quarterback not guaranteed to be a star should not be a serious option. Instead, Glenn should follow his mentor’s philosophy by trading down, acquiring more picks to build the roster and still wind up with a quality player in the first round."
Trading down could be the best decision for the Jets if there isn't a player available at pick No. 7 that the Jets love. If Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward land at that pick, the Jets will likely scoop them up. The same can be said for star edge rusher Abdul Carter. After that, the Jets may feel comfortable moving down in the first round.
