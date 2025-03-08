Jets Linked To 4-Time Pro Bowler If Justin Fields Pursuit Fails
It would be an absolute shock if the New York Jets didn't add a quarterback in some nature this offseason.
With Aaron Rodgers leaving the team, the Jets have Tyrod Taylor and Jordan Travis under contract along with Adrian Martinez. Taylor is a perfectly capable quarterback who has had a lot of success in his National Football League career so far. Travis showed some flashes in college but wasn't healthy in 2024.
Both of these guys are good to have, but it makes sense to at least consider another veteran option as well. Recently, all of the signs have been pointing to New York at least having heavy interest in Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields.
He just turned 26 years old and has plenty of upside. What about if he re-signs with the Steelers, though? ESPN's Rich Cimini took a look at the team's quarterback questions right now and floated four-time Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins as an option.
"Kirk Cousins could be an option if he shakes free from the Atlanta Falcons, who demoted him last season after signing him to a four-year, $180 million contract," Cimini said. "Cousins, 36, is coming off his worst season, but injuries may have been a factor. Jets senior football adviser Rick Spielman, formerly the Vikings' GM, signed Cousins as a free agent in 2018. (A side note: The Jets, in their QB quandary that year, were spurned by Cousins despite making a bigger offer than the Vikings.)"
Cousins dealt with some injuries last year and is a very solid option when healthy as well. He had ties to the Jets before but decided to go in a different direction. Fields should be the top choice, but maybe Cousins a fit if they can't get Fields.
