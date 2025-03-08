Jets Showing Significant Interest In 26-Year-Old As Aaron Rodgers Heir
There’s a lot of buzz around the New York Jets right now.
Free agency hasn’t officially began yet, but that doesn’t mean that rumors haven’t started heating up. The Jets have a need at quarterback after announcing that they are moving on from Aaron Rodgers.
There’s no way to know who the guy will be for the team in 2025, but lately there have been rumors pointing to the Jets having some level of interest in 26-year-old duel threat quarterback Justin Fields. He was with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 and was 4-2 in six starts.
The buzz is only increasing. FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared that the Jets are “high” on Fields.
"The Jets are high on Justin Fields, according to multiple sources," Schultz said. "They love his athleticism, leadership traits, ability to move the pocket and maybe most importantly, believe his best football is ahead of him. Could Fields be GM Darren Mougey’s first big free agency signing?"
Nick Farabaugh -- who covers the Steelers for PennLive.com -- also shared that the Jets are “hot on the trail” for Fields.
"As I reported last Sunday and it still remains the same tonight, NYJ is hot on the trail for Fields, NYG for Russ," Farabaugh said. "Steelers playing a risky game if both hit the market on Monday since they would prefer to keep one or the other."
There’s a lot of rumors right now. We should start to see concrete moves starting next week.
