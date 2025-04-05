Jets Linked To $9 Million Free Agent Who Would 'Help Team In 2025'
The New York Jets have made a few huge moves this offseason including the addition of a new head coach, new general manager, and new quarterback. With that in mind, it's clear the Jets are turning the page to a new era of football.
But there are still some free agents left on the board for the Jets to pursue in order to compete in 2025 and beyond.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently listed Seattle Seahawks free agent George Fant as the Jets' free agent target still on the market who could help New York in 2025.
"The New York Jets may look to solidify their right tackle spot in the draft—the Bleacher Report Scouting Department paired them with Missouri's Armand Membou in its latest mock draft," Knox wrote. "After losing 2024 starter Morgan Moses in free agency, adding a bit of veteran insurance couldn't hurt.
"George Fant appeared in only two games for the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, but he started 13 games for the Houston Texans the previous year. He also has experience in New York, having spent the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Jets."
The Jets are likely going to look to land an offensive tackle in the NFL Draft, whether this happens at pick No. 7 overall or later down the board. Either way, adding a veteran like Fant as a depth option would be huge. Each year, there are multiple teams in the league who are on the seventh, eighth, or ninth offensive lineman on the roster because of injuries.
Adding Fant would make sense for the Jets and it wouldn't break the bank. New York could also look to re-sign Tyron Smith if it is looking at veteran offensive line options.